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Home > Movie News

One More Biopic for Aamir Khan?

Published on April 16, 2026 by swathy

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One More Biopic for Aamir Khan?

One More Biopic for Aamir Khan?

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is lining up a bunch of new projects. He was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par that released last year. As per the reports, Aamir Khan will soon feature in the biopic of Ashneer Grover. The discussions have been going on from sometime and Aamir Khan has given his nod for the film recently. Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of Bharat Pe. He played a crucial role in the foundation of several Indian startups. Aamir Khan loved the assignment and he gave his nod.

Rahul Mody, the writer of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will direct the film and he will produce the film too. An official announcement is expected very soon. Ashneer Grover gained widespread popularity as a Shark on the first season of Shark Tank India. Apart from this, Aamir Khan is also working on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. After Aamir Khan suggested several changes to the script, Rajkumar Hirani has done the changes and the shoot of this biopic will commence soon.

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