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Kangana Ranaut Comes Out to Support Deepika Padukone

Published on April 16, 2026 by sankar

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Kangana Ranaut Comes Out to Support Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature and she always made sensational statements. Known for expressing opinions on a strong note, Kangana Ranaut has come out to support actress Deepika Padukone. A debate took place about the eight-hour work culture in Indian cinema. After Deepika Padukone lost a couple of big films because of this, several Indian celebrities expressed their views. Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to comment and she came in to support Deepika Padukone.

“Deepika Padukone has set her terms right. There should not be any issue as Deepika has earned that place. She is a mother and she has a daughter. She is keen to work for eight hours and she earned it. There is nothing wrong in working as per her terms. I and Deepika worked for a film in the past and we were asked to work for 12 hours. I said that I will work for only 10 hours and she said ‘That’s Amazing. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things” told Kangana.

Deepika has lost two films, Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit because of her working terms.

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