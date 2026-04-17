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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Mahesh Babu’s Date for Srinivasa Mangapuram

Published on April 17, 2026 by nymisha

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Exclusive: Mahesh Babu’s Date for Srinivasa Mangapuram

Ghattamaneni youngster Jaya Krishna, son of Late Ramesh Babu is all set for his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film is directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi and it is in the final stages of shoot. The teaser has been out recently and the response is decent. The makers are now considering a July 30th release for the film. Mahesh Babu’s debut film Rajakumarudu released on July 30th, 1999 and the makers of Srinivasa Mangapuram are considering the same date.

Rajakumarudu and Srinivasa Mangapuram are produced by legendary producer C Ashwini Dutt. He is strict on his stand to release Srinivasa Mangapuram on July 30th. The shooting portions will be completed by May. Rasha Tadani is the heroine and Mohan Babu has a powerful role assigned. Srinivasa Mangapuram is a rural entertainer packed with a love story. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. C Ashwini Dutt and Gemini Kiran are the producers of Srinivasa Mangapuram.

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