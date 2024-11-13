x
Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date

Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej's Matka
Sukumar's wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a break and he is on rest because of his recent health condition. The veteran actor is expected to return back to work next month and he will be completely focused on Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of this crazy project and a bunch of star actors will be seen in crucial roles. The schedules are disrupted because of Rajinikanth’s health. Lokesh Kanagaraj is now planning the schedules and the film is expected to have a May 1st release next year.

The film is also expected to take the advantage of the long weekend and summer. Coolie is all about the gold smuggling mafia and the film features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in other crucial roles. Sun Pictures are bankrolling this big-budget attempt and Anirudh is the music composer. Coolie is said to be the costliest film in Rajinikanth’s career. After completing Coolie, Rajinikanth will take up Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej's Matka
Sukumar's wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej's Matka
Sukumar's wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
Andhra Pradesh's New Deputy Speaker RRR

