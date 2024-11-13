Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered several impressive films in his career like Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Kanche and others. The actor’s recent films are new attempts but they ended up as debacles. Some of the films were made in a bad manner and it has been years since Varun Tej delivered a super hit. His recent film Matka, a mass entertainer, is releasing tomorrow. Karuna Kumar is the director. Despite a huge promotional plan and an impressive trailer, the openings are shockingly low and they are almost zero. Matka is heading for a clash with Suriya’s Kanguva which is a major reason for the poor openings. Even Telugu audiences are much interested to watch Kanguva and Matka is the second option.

Varun Tej delivered a series of disasters and some of the audience are waiting for the film’s word of mouth. Matka is a periodic mass film and it will appeal to limited sections of the audience. This is also a reason for the poor openings. Karuna Kumar directed Palasa in the past and he is also not a top director to bring buzz. The makers have invested big and some of the non-theatrical deals are closed. The film is released on an advance basis and the risk totally falls on the producers. For now, Matka has to receive a blockbuster talk to recover the investments. Mega fans and the industry circles are in shock with the poor opening numbers of Matka.

Matka is directed by Karuna Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Wyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment are the producers. Hope Varun Tej makes a strong comeback with Matka.