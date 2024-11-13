x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka

Published on November 13, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered several impressive films in his career like Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Kanche and others. The actor’s recent films are new attempts but they ended up as debacles. Some of the films were made in a bad manner and it has been years since Varun Tej delivered a super hit. His recent film Matka, a mass entertainer, is releasing tomorrow. Karuna Kumar is the director. Despite a huge promotional plan and an impressive trailer, the openings are shockingly low and they are almost zero. Matka is heading for a clash with Suriya’s Kanguva which is a major reason for the poor openings. Even Telugu audiences are much interested to watch Kanguva and Matka is the second option.

Varun Tej delivered a series of disasters and some of the audience are waiting for the film’s word of mouth. Matka is a periodic mass film and it will appeal to limited sections of the audience. This is also a reason for the poor openings. Karuna Kumar directed Palasa in the past and he is also not a top director to bring buzz. The makers have invested big and some of the non-theatrical deals are closed. The film is released on an advance basis and the risk totally falls on the producers. For now, Matka has to receive a blockbuster talk to recover the investments. Mega fans and the industry circles are in shock with the poor opening numbers of Matka.

Matka is directed by Karuna Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Wyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment are the producers. Hope Varun Tej makes a strong comeback with Matka.

Next Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date Previous Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Latest

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

Related Articles

Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot