Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Sukumar is a master in crafting special songs and item numbers. All eyes are focused on the item song in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The filming of the song is happening in a set on Allu Arjun and Sree Leela in Ramoji Film City. The hunt for the right actress has been quite long and several Bollywood beauties were considered. Sree Leela was the first choice for the song but the actress delivered a series of flops and the team started their hunt for other options. After Stree 2 ended up as a super hit, the team approached Shraddha Kapoor so that she would be an added advantage for the film. But the actress quoted Rs 8 crores as remuneration.

The makers were ready to pay the hefty remuneration but Sukumar had a big no. He picked up Sree Leela and the makers paid her Rs 1 crore for the song. Sukumar felt that Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying a huge buzz and Shraddha Kapoor would not add any new buzz for the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to open on a super strong note in the North Indian belt. Allu Arjun’s promotional campaign would be an added advantage for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is announced for December 5th release across the globe. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya and Sunil will be seen in the lead roles.