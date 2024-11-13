x
Home > Politics

TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini

Published on November 13, 2024 by swathy

TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Chilakaluripeta have filed a formal complaint with Palnadu District SP Kanchi Srinivasarao, accusing former minister Vidadala Rajini and her associates of harassment and false imprisonment.

The complaint, filed by Chilakaluripeta IT-TDP constituency president Pilli Koteswara Rao, names not only the former minister but also her personal assistants Ramakrishna and Jaya Phanindra Kumar. Additionally, former Chilakaluripeta Urban CI Suryanarayana has been named in the complaint.

In their statement to the District SP, the TDP leaders alleged that during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, they were falsely accused of posting anti-government content and morphed images on social media. The complainants stated they were illegally detained at the police station and subjected to physical torture. They specifically mentioned that during their detention, the police conducted video calls with former minister Vidadala Rajini and her personal assistants while carrying out the alleged torture.

The District Superintendent of Police has received the complaint, and further developments are expected as the investigation moves forward.

-Sanyogita

