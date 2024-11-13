Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Ramana Gogula is one of the finest singers and music composers of Telugu cinema. After working with several top actors and composing for hundreds of films, he vanished from Telugu cinema. After years, he is returning back to Telugu cinema as a singer. He is teaming up with Victory Venkatesh after 18 long years. They delivered several chartbusters in the past. Venkatesh is shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam and the film is announced for Sankranthi release. Ramana Gogula has lent his voice for a song and it will be released soon.

Bheems composed the music and the song has been recorded recently. Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics for this peppy number. Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors in Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Dil Raju is the producer of this hilarious entertainer and the film will hit the screens on January 14th.