AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has declared there is nothing wrong with police filing cases against users who post offensive content on social media platforms. During a recent hearing, the court made significant observations about inappropriate posts, including those targeting judges themselves.

The court bench firmly stated they cannot issue orders to stop police from taking action against such social media activities. In their ruling, the judges clarified that individuals who have objections to cases filed against them should approach the court directly, rather than filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

Making their position clear, the court emphasized that when police file cases against those posting offensive content in accordance with legal provisions, there is no grounds for judicial interference. The bench noted they would issue appropriate orders regarding the PIL before them.

This significant ruling emerged during the hearing of a PIL filed by journalist Vijayababu, which challenged the police’s mass filing of cases against YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) social media workers. The court’s stance reinforces law enforcement’s authority to act against inappropriate social media behavior while establishing clear procedures for those seeking to challenge such actions.

The decision effectively upholds the legal framework for monitoring and regulating social media content in Andhra Pradesh, while ensuring that proper legal channels are followed when contesting such cases.

-Sanyogita