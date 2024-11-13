x
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur's SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma's Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy's Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime

Published on November 13, 2024 by swathy

The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati is not active as an actor. He shot for Rana Naidu 2 and it will stream on Netflix next year. Though he signed a couple of films, they are shelved due to many reasons. Rana Daggubati has been closely associated with corporate firms and he is associated with Amazon Prime and Netflix. Rana Daggubati has signed a celebrity talk show for Amazon Prime and it is titled ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’. It is announced today and the show streams on November 23rd. Reports say that Rana Daggubati has interacted with several top stars as he shares a great bonding with them.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan that released recently. He is yet to announce his new film as a solo actor. Rana Daggubati has also a couple of web-based projects lined up. He is also supervising projects for Suresh Productions.

