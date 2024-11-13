The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati is not active as an actor. He shot for Rana Naidu 2 and it will stream on Netflix next year. Though he signed a couple of films, they are shelved due to many reasons. Rana Daggubati has been closely associated with corporate firms and he is associated with Amazon Prime and Netflix. Rana Daggubati has signed a celebrity talk show for Amazon Prime and it is titled ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’. It is announced today and the show streams on November 23rd. Reports say that Rana Daggubati has interacted with several top stars as he shares a great bonding with them.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan that released recently. He is yet to announce his new film as a solo actor. Rana Daggubati has also a couple of web-based projects lined up. He is also supervising projects for Suresh Productions.