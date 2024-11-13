Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

TDP leader Raghurama Krishnam Raju will become the next Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh’s state assembly. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu picked Raju for this important position on Tuesday, choosing him from several possible candidates.

The government plans to make an official announcement about the position within the next two days. If no one else applies for the role, Raju will automatically get the job with backing from alliance partners.

In his political career, Raju recently won as MLA from the Undi area in West Godavari district. He was previously an MP from Narasapuram in 2019, representing the YSRCP party. However, he left YSRCP to join TDP before the 2024 elections.

“I am honored to be chosen for this position and will work hard to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Raju said after his selection. “My goal is to help make our assembly work better for everyone.”

