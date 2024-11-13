x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

Published on November 13, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

TDP leader Raghurama Krishnam Raju will become the next Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh’s state assembly. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu picked Raju for this important position on Tuesday, choosing him from several possible candidates.

The government plans to make an official announcement about the position within the next two days. If no one else applies for the role, Raju will automatically get the job with backing from alliance partners.

In his political career, Raju recently won as MLA from the Undi area in West Godavari district. He was previously an MP from Narasapuram in 2019, representing the YSRCP party. However, he left YSRCP to join TDP before the 2024 elections.

“I am honored to be chosen for this position and will work hard to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Raju said after his selection. “My goal is to help make our assembly work better for everyone.”

-Sanyogita

Previous Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media

Related Articles

Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding