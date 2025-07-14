x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Kireeti Performed & Danced Brilliantly: Shivanna

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar is very down to earth person. The senior actor graced the pre-release event of Kireeti Reddy’s first movie Junior as a chief guest, along with the cast and crew of the flick.

A major attraction of the evening was Shiva Rajkumar joining Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela on stage to groove to the film’s chartbuster song Viral Vayyari, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Shiva Rajkumar, fondly called as Shivanna by his fans, stated that he watched the promotional material of Junior and loved it completely. He called Kireeti as a promising talent, and appreciated Sreeleela for her graceful dancing. “I’ve seen the teaser and songs of Junior and Kireeti performed and danced brilliantly. Kireeti and Sreeleela look wonderful together on screen,” said he.

The film directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati on Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is due for release on the 18th of this month.

Previous Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model
