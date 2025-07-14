Kireeti Performed & Danced Brilliantly: Shivanna

Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar is very down to earth person. The senior actor graced the pre-release event of Kireeti Reddy’s first movie Junior as a chief guest, along with the cast and crew of the flick.

A major attraction of the evening was Shiva Rajkumar joining Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela on stage to groove to the film’s chartbuster song Viral Vayyari, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Shiva Rajkumar, fondly called as Shivanna by his fans, stated that he watched the promotional material of Junior and loved it completely. He called Kireeti as a promising talent, and appreciated Sreeleela for her graceful dancing. “I’ve seen the teaser and songs of Junior and Kireeti performed and danced brilliantly. Kireeti and Sreeleela look wonderful together on screen,” said he.

The film directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati on Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is due for release on the 18th of this month.