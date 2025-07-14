x
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s Yellamma to be made on a Profit Sharing Model

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

The debacle of Thammudu has left the entire team in disappointment. Dil Raju and Nithiin wanted to work again after Thammudu. The film titled Yellamma is a rooted Telangana-based love story and Venu Yeldandi of Balagam fame is on board to direct the project. Dil Raju has decided to take the film further and he wishes to work on a profit sharing model. He informed the same to Nithiin and the actor has responded on a positive note.

Nithiin will take a share in the profits instead of taking his remuneration home. The film will be made on a strict budget. Venu has recently completed the pre-production work and the schedules are planned. The shoot of the film is expected to start in September this year. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Bollywood duo Ajay-Atul will score the music. Keerthy Suresh is considered to play the female lead in Yellamma.

