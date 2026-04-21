Krrish 4 puts Hrithik Roshan Puzzled

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been working on Krrish 4 from the past few months. His last films Fighter and War 2 failed to make big money in theatres. Krrish 4 has been put on hold due to budget constraints. Hrithik Roshan was focused on this project and he did not sign any new films. He also decided to direct the project and spent ample time on the pre-production work. Hrithik Roshan and his father are now looking for an international studio to collaborate so that the film will get the desired budget to complete as per the plan.

With the delay in Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is left puzzled. He hasn’t signed any new films for now. He is on a hunt for the right film but it may not start this year. Hrithik Roshan will have to wait for a longer time to kick-start the shoot. With poor performance of his recent outings and a long gap now, Hrithik Roshan really needs to pick up the right film. A couple of films are under discussion and the top actor has to give his nod and start the pre-production. He is producing an interesting film titled Mess in association with Amazon Prime Video.