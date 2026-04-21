Karate Kalyani Files Police Complaint Against Prakash Raj Over Ramayana Remarks

Film actress Karate Kalyani has filed a police complaint against actor Prakash Raj, accusing him of making offensive remarks about the Ramayana and hurting religious sentiments.

Kalyani approached the Panjagutta police in Hyderabad and submitted a formal complaint to Inspector M Ramakrishna. She alleged that Prakash Raj made derogatory comments about Lord Sri Rama during a speech at the Kerala Literature Festival held in Kozhikode in January 2026. According to her, the remarks were distorted and disrespectful towards a revered figure worshipped by millions.

In her complaint, Kalyani requested immediate legal action. She urged the police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 196, 299 and 353, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. She also asked authorities to identify the origin of the video clips and examine the possibility of blocking them under Section 69A of the IT Act, citing concerns over public order.

Kalyani stated that she has preserved video clips, screenshots and timestamps as evidence. She expressed readiness to cooperate with the investigation and provide a detailed statement if required.