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Home > Movie News

Tollywood Actors Stuck with Production Delays

Published on April 21, 2026 by nymisha

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Tollywood Actors Stuck with Production Delays

All the big-budget films are delayed due to various reasons and most of them are missing the release deadlines. Even actors like Nani who never missed a release date and delivered 2-3 releases every year are now struggling to complete his film on time. His upcoming film The Paradise faced several delays. From summer, the film was moved to an August release. There are strong speculations that The Paradise may miss August release due to the delay in the shoots. Ram Charan’s Peddi release is also pushed twice. The film will now be released in June. NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel is in no way nearing completion. There is no clarity on the film’s release. What are the real reasons?

Directors Carving Too Much: Though the schedules are well planned, the directors are taking ample time to complete the episodes. The schedules are delayed by weeks and the entire shooting schedule is disrupted. Gone are the days when there were 20 scenes shot per day. Our directors are now shooting 4-5 scenes per day. The technicians too are delaying the shoots due to various reasons.

Dates of Actors: The dates of the actors have turned out to be a big challenge when there are combination episodes. Once the dates of the actors are missed, it is really tough to acquire their dates again as they allocate them for other projects.

Financial Stress: Not for big films, but for other films, there are delays because of the financial stress. The financiers are not lending money like in the past. There is a crisis for money in the market and this is delaying the shoots.

Union Bills: The Unions of various crafts have turned very powerful. If the schedule payments are not cleared, they are not ready to support the producer and attend the next schedule. This is also delaying the schedules.

Unexpected Delays: There are several other unexpected delays due to the location problems and others. If any actor or technician is sick, the shoot for the day has to be called off.

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