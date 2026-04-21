NTR and Neel: The New Date Arrives

Young Tiger NTR is working with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a high voltage action entertainer. The film is titled Dragon and the announcement arrives soon. The film was initially planned for a June 2026 release but the delay in the shoot has pushed the schedules. The makers today announced that Dragon releases in theatres on June 11th, 2027. The film’s release is exactly delayed by a year and the poster with the new date is released today.

The makers also announced that the title glimpse will be out on May 20th on the occasion of NTR’s birthday. The current schedule of Dragon is taking place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and there are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas walked out of the project. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of Dragon.