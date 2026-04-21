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Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
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Hebah Patel Hot Images
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Home > Movie News

Tollywood has High Hopes on May 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 by nymisha

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Tollywood has High Hopes on May 2026

Half of the summer season has come to an end and we are into the third week of April. Not a single Telugu release impressed the audience in the recent weeks. All the new releases from March to the mid of April under performed. The exhibition is in a struggling phase. The scorching heat and the IPL 2026 have been taking a huge toll on the film industry. IPL 2026 is making a huge impact. With two matches on Saturday and Sunday, three shows are impacted badly on both the days.

Minimum footfalls are not registered and most of the theatres are closed for the weekend. Some of the recent releases received decent response and talk but the box-office numbers are disastrous. Despite good promotions, small films are struggling to end up decent. The Early OTT window is badly impacting the theatrical revenue. With Ram Charan’s Peddi postponed, a number of films are slated for release during the last week of April till the mid of May.

Gayapadda Simham, Jetlee, Epic, Godari Gattupaina, Razor, Maa Inti Bangaram, Swayambhu and others are slated for release during May. Some of the noted dubbed films are The Devil, Kara, Patriot, Karuppu, Drishyam 3. After a disastrous run in summer till date, Tollywood has high hopes on May releases.

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