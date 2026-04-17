Varanasi in Song Shoot Mode

A crucial schedule of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi is happening in Hyderabad from the past one month. After filming crucial episodes on the lead actors, the team is now picturizing a song in a special set in Hyderabad. Top choreographer Bosco Martis is supervising the song. The shoot is happening in Taher Studios, Hyderabad. After the completion of the song, the team of Varanasi will take a summer break for the entire month of May.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli will fly abroad with their families for a holiday and they will take their much needed break in this summer heat. The filming resumes in June and Rajamouli is in plans to complete the entire shoot by August. Rajamouli will also take ample time for the post-production work of Varanasi. The film is announced for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other important roles.