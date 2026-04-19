Injuries and Surgeries for Mega Heroes in 2026

2026 started on a grand note for Mega family after Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ended up as one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. Soon, Megastar took a break and he underwent shoulder surgery. He took rest and is back to work recently. Ram Charan suffered a small injury on the sets of Peddi. He took a small break, recovered well and he returned back to work. Mega Prince Varun Tej will soon shoot for a sports drama and he is taking training in volleyball on a regular basis.

He injured himself and underwent a knee surgery recently. He is in recovery mode and he will return back to work soon. Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery after he fell ill. The actor-turned-politician was advised to rest for ten days and he will get back to normal soon. All the top stars from Mega family underwent surgeries in the recent months which is quite surprising.