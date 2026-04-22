April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart

It is the third week of April and there are a series of films and web series streaming on various platforms for the Indian audience. Band Melam and Lechindi Mahila Lokam are the only Telugu titles streaming for the weekend. Here is the complete list of streaming titles for the third weekend of April:

April 20th:

Kill Tony Mania (English): Netflix

Co Comelon Lane: Season 7 (English): Netflix

April 21st:

Untold: The shooting at Hawthorne Hill (English): Netflix

Unchosen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Jaunt (English): Prime Video

Late Shift (English): Prime Video

Protector (English): Prime Video

April 22nd:

Lechindi Mahila Lokam (Telugu, Tamil): Sun Nxt

Hulk Hogan: Real American (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders (English): Prime Video

This Is A Gardening Show (English): Netflix

Orangutan (English): Jio Hotstar

April 23rd:

Stranger Things: Tales from 85 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Running Point: Season 2 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix

April 24th:

Band Melam (Telugu): Zee5

Happy Raj (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam): Prime Video

Prathichaya (Malayalam): Jio Hotstar

Apex (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Uncommon Valor (English): Netflix

April 26th:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (English): Netflix