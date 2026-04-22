x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart

Published on April 22, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
What’s Stopping Puri Jagannadh?
image
April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart
image
Video: Raghu Kunche Exclusive Interview
image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?
image
KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film

April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart

It is the third week of April and there are a series of films and web series streaming on various platforms for the Indian audience. Band Melam and Lechindi Mahila Lokam are the only Telugu titles streaming for the weekend. Here is the complete list of streaming titles for the third weekend of April:

April 20th:

Kill Tony Mania (English): Netflix
Co Comelon Lane: Season 7 (English): Netflix

April 21st:

Untold: The shooting at Hawthorne Hill (English): Netflix
Unchosen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Jaunt (English): Prime Video
Late Shift (English): Prime Video
Protector (English): Prime Video

April 22nd:

Lechindi Mahila Lokam (Telugu, Tamil): Sun Nxt
Hulk Hogan: Real American (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders (English): Prime Video
This Is A Gardening Show (English): Netflix
Orangutan (English): Jio Hotstar

April 23rd:

Stranger Things: Tales from 85 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Running Point: Season 2 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix

April 24th:

Band Melam (Telugu): Zee5
Happy Raj (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam): Prime Video
Prathichaya (Malayalam): Jio Hotstar
Apex (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Uncommon Valor (English): Netflix

April 26th:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (English): Netflix

Next What’s Stopping Puri Jagannadh? Previous Video: Raghu Kunche Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
What’s Stopping Puri Jagannadh?
image
April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart
image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?

Latest

image
What’s Stopping Puri Jagannadh?
image
April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart
image
Video: Raghu Kunche Exclusive Interview
image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?
image
KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film

Most Read

image
TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands
image
Falaknuma Wedding Allegations: Delhi High Court Orders Centre to Act on Complaint Against Ex-Telangana IAS Officer Within 3 Months
image
Ponnam Prabhakar Flags Tejasvi Surya’s Remarks, Seeks Chandrababu Naidu’s Intervention

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses