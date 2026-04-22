April Third Weekend OTT Release Chart

It is the third week of April and there are a series of films and web series streaming on various platforms for the Indian audience. Band Melam and Lechindi Mahila Lokam are the only Telugu titles streaming for the weekend. Here is the complete list of streaming titles for the third weekend of April:
April 20th:
Kill Tony Mania (English): Netflix
Co Comelon Lane: Season 7 (English): Netflix
April 21st:
Untold: The shooting at Hawthorne Hill (English): Netflix
Unchosen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Jaunt (English): Prime Video
Late Shift (English): Prime Video
Protector (English): Prime Video
April 22nd:
Lechindi Mahila Lokam (Telugu, Tamil): Sun Nxt
Hulk Hogan: Real American (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders (English): Prime Video
This Is A Gardening Show (English): Netflix
Orangutan (English): Jio Hotstar
April 23rd:
Stranger Things: Tales from 85 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Running Point: Season 2 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix
April 24th:
Band Melam (Telugu): Zee5
Happy Raj (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam): Prime Video
Prathichaya (Malayalam): Jio Hotstar
Apex (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Uncommon Valor (English): Netflix
April 26th:
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (English): Netflix