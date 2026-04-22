What’s Stopping Puri Jagannadh?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh completed 26 years in Telugu cinema. He delivered a series of flops and he soon bounced back with sensational hits. He is an inspiration for many blockbuster directors and the audience always waited for his comeback. Even the entire Telugu cinema supported Puri Jagannadh after he delivered a disaster and they waited for his comeback. Puri Jagannadh invested his money, he lost through debacles and always bounced back and made money. In this money game, Puri Jagannadh himself lost and earned money.

But things changed after the release of Liger. Puri Jagannadh sold off the film for hefty prices. After the film ended up as a disaster, he promised to repay a percentage but he did not do that. He soon completed Double iSmart and sold the film for Hanuman producer. The same is the case after the film’s release. He promised to bear a percentage of the theatrical losses but the ace director did not repay any amount after the release.

Puri Jagannadh was always supported by Tollywood and he was never criticised or targeted. But after the debacles of Liger and Double iSmart, he failed to keep his promises. This is stopping his upcoming film Slumdog which is due for release. The exhibitors and distributors are opposing the film’s release. Puri Jagannadh ignored the issues of Liger and Double iSmart and they have now turned bigger for him before the release of Slumdog. The OTT platforms are ready to buy the film only after the financial hurdles are cleared. The film is in the final stages of post-production but the makers are tight-lipped about the release because of the occupied hurdles. Puri Jagannadh has to step out and clear all these issues to have a smooth release of Slumdog.