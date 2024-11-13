x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama

Published on November 13, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama

Mahesh Babu

Top director SS Rajamouli’s dream project is Mahabarat. He revealed that he would take up the project after he gets the right experience to handle the project. He also announced that the film will be made in five parts and it would take 5-6 years for the shoot to start. Meanwhile, he is working on a film that will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The filming starts next year. The film is said to be a forest adventure packed with action and it will be shot in multiple countries of the globe. We have an interesting update about the film.

This forest adventure has a connection with Ramayana and Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama. Ram Charan played Alluri Seetharamaraju in an episode in RRR and it got goosebumps. In a similar manner, Mahesh will be seen as Lord Rama. A portion of the film happens in Varanasi and the team is constructing the set of Varanasi in Hyderabad. The regular shoot of the film will commence in the last week of February. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer.

Next Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR Previous Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media

Related Articles

Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding