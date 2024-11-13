Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama

Top director SS Rajamouli’s dream project is Mahabarat. He revealed that he would take up the project after he gets the right experience to handle the project. He also announced that the film will be made in five parts and it would take 5-6 years for the shoot to start. Meanwhile, he is working on a film that will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The filming starts next year. The film is said to be a forest adventure packed with action and it will be shot in multiple countries of the globe. We have an interesting update about the film.

This forest adventure has a connection with Ramayana and Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama. Ram Charan played Alluri Seetharamaraju in an episode in RRR and it got goosebumps. In a similar manner, Mahesh will be seen as Lord Rama. A portion of the film happens in Varanasi and the team is constructing the set of Varanasi in Hyderabad. The regular shoot of the film will commence in the last week of February. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer.