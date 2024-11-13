Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble

Kannada actor Yash is now a national sensation after the release of KGF franchise. He has taken enough time and signed Toxic.The shoot started recently and it is announced for summer 2025 release. The Karnataka Forest Department has filed a case against the makers for cutting down the trees in the forest land. An FIR has been registered against the producers of Toxic for unlawfully cutting down the trees in the forest land to build sets in Bengaluru. Further cases are registered against the General Manager of Canara Bank and the General Manager of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT).

Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has accused Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) of illegally felling hundreds of trees on forest land in Peenya for Toxic. He asked the forest officials to initiate legal action against the team of Toxic. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai currently. The film is said to be an intense action thriller directed by Geethu Mohandas. Kiara Advani and Nayanthara will be seen in other important roles. KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations are the producers. The film is scheduled for April 2025 release but the new speculations say that the release is pushed.