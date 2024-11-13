x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

Published on November 13, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event

Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

The entire nation is waiting for Spirit that marks the first combination of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Spirit is a high voltage action cop drama and Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in this actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is occupied with the pre-production work of the film. The film will have a grand launch in December and the filming starts early next year. Prabhas has allocated dates for Spirit from February 2025. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for Spirit and the filming will complete by the end of 2025 and the makers are in plans to release the film in the mid of 2026.

Prabhas will be seen in a lean and muscular look for Spirit. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. The music sessions have begun recently and Sandeep Reddy is wrapping up the pre-production work of the film. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will score the music and background score for Spirit.

Next Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble Previous A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam
else

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Latest

image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event

Most Read

image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy

Related Articles

Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding