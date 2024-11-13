Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

The entire nation is waiting for Spirit that marks the first combination of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Spirit is a high voltage action cop drama and Prabhas plays a ruthless cop in this actioner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is occupied with the pre-production work of the film. The film will have a grand launch in December and the filming starts early next year. Prabhas has allocated dates for Spirit from February 2025. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for Spirit and the filming will complete by the end of 2025 and the makers are in plans to release the film in the mid of 2026.

Prabhas will be seen in a lean and muscular look for Spirit. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. The music sessions have begun recently and Sandeep Reddy is wrapping up the pre-production work of the film. Harshavardhan Rameshwar will score the music and background score for Spirit.