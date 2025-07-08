Nayanthara Receives Rs 5 Cr Legal Notice

Nayanthara revealed some private moments of her life through her documentary named ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams’ and it is streaming on Netflix since November 18, 2024. Nonetheless, the project faced significant backlash after Dhanush criticized both the actress and the producers for using a scene from his produced movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission. Now, several months after it was released, the documentary has once again come under scrutiny for similar issues. The creators of Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary have been sent a legal notice from AP International, which owns the rights to the 2005 film Chandramukhi.

The actress included clips from her movie with Rajinikanth in her documentary, and the producers now argue that this was done without proper approval. They have also accused the team of ignoring previous legal notices that warned them about using the footage and called for its removal from the documentary.

Additionally, they sought compensation of Rs. 5 crore from them. The latest update in this situation is that the court has ordered both Tarc Studious and Netflix to remove the Chandramukhi footage from the documentary. Furthermore, they must reveal the earnings from the release of the docu-film as requested by the producers of the Rajinikanth film.

However, Nayanthara has yet to address this issue and has not issued any comments on it. The actress is making her Tollywood comeback with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film directed by Anil Ravipudi.