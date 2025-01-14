Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sankranthi Poster looks captivating

Pan India Rebel Star Prabhas, is gearing up to charm audiences once again. The beloved superstar and favourite darling collaborated with director Maruthi for an upcoming project titled “The Raja Saab,” that has generated significant excitement.

In celebration of Makar Sankranti, the makers have released a special poster from the film, sharing festive wishes with everyone. Prabhas’ impressive look in the poster, enhanced by vibrant festive elements, heightens the excitement.

The release of the highly anticipated film originally scheduled for April 10, 2024, has been postponed, with the makers now considering a new release date. Full-scale promotions will begin once the new release date is confirmed.

The team is confident that the film will create a major impact once it hits theaters. The first look posters of Prabhas have satisfied fans and promise an unexpected experience, along with a vintage charm in style and performance.

This captivating romantic horror entertainer helmed by the beloved director Maruthi under the People Media Factory banner. The film features music by composer SS Thaman. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Vivek Kuchibotla as co-producer. This Pan-Indian film, starring Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, will release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.