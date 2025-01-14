CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness over the significant investments Telangana has secured through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos last year. During a review meeting on industries and investments held on Monday, Reddy revealed that most of these agreements have been successfully implemented within a year, bringing in Rs 40,232 crore in investments for the state.

To build on this success, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lead a delegation to Singapore and Davos from January 16 to 22. The delegation includes Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials. The Singapore visit, scheduled from January 16 to 19, will focus on collaborations with Skill University and other potential agreements. From January 20 to 22, Reddy will attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos to promote Telangana as a global investment hub.

Officials informed the Telangana Chief Minister that 14 leading companies have committed to investing in Telangana, with agreements signed for 18 projects. Out of these, 17 projects have already begun, and 10 are progressing rapidly. Seven projects are still in the initial stages. Reddy credited the Congress government’s investor-friendly policies and welfare schemes for boosting the state’s economy in his first year of administration.

During the review meeting, held at the Telangana Chief Minister’s residence, officials discussed the upcoming itinerary, including conferences and meetings with global industry representatives. Reddy emphasized the need to showcase Hyderabad’s potential as a “Future City” on the global stage. He highlighted the city’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment as key factors attracting international investors.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that Telangana’s industrial growth and welfare programs have strengthened the state’s economy, making it a leader in attracting investments. He expressed confidence in the success of upcoming initiatives and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering economic development through global partnerships.

The review meeting was attended by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, TSIIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other senior officials.