x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments

Published on January 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details
image
CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments
image
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sankranthi Poster looks captivating
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Review – A Farcical Entertainer
image
Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested

CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness over the significant investments Telangana has secured through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos last year. During a review meeting on industries and investments held on Monday, Reddy revealed that most of these agreements have been successfully implemented within a year, bringing in Rs 40,232 crore in investments for the state.

To build on this success, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lead a delegation to Singapore and Davos from January 16 to 22. The delegation includes Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials. The Singapore visit, scheduled from January 16 to 19, will focus on collaborations with Skill University and other potential agreements. From January 20 to 22, Reddy will attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos to promote Telangana as a global investment hub.

Officials informed the Telangana Chief Minister that 14 leading companies have committed to investing in Telangana, with agreements signed for 18 projects. Out of these, 17 projects have already begun, and 10 are progressing rapidly. Seven projects are still in the initial stages. Reddy credited the Congress government’s investor-friendly policies and welfare schemes for boosting the state’s economy in his first year of administration.

During the review meeting, held at the Telangana Chief Minister’s residence, officials discussed the upcoming itinerary, including conferences and meetings with global industry representatives. Reddy emphasized the need to showcase Hyderabad’s potential as a “Future City” on the global stage. He highlighted the city’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment as key factors attracting international investors.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that Telangana’s industrial growth and welfare programs have strengthened the state’s economy, making it a leader in attracting investments. He expressed confidence in the success of upcoming initiatives and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering economic development through global partnerships.
The review meeting was attended by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, TSIIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other senior officials.

Next Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details Previous Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sankranthi Poster looks captivating
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sankranthi Poster looks captivating
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam USA Premieres Today
image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela

Latest

image
Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details
image
CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments
image
Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Sankranthi Poster looks captivating
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Review – A Farcical Entertainer
image
Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested

Most Read

image
Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details
image
CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Rs 40,232 Crore Investments
image
Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow