Home > Politics

Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details

Published on January 14, 2025 by nymisha

Tirumala Temple Gold Biscuit Theft Case: Shocking Details

The theft case involving gold biscuits from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Parakamani building has taken a new turn. The accused, Venkateswarlu Penchalayya, a contract worker from Tirupati, was arrested on January 11 for stealing gold biscuit from the temple’s storage room. Further investigation has revealed shocking details about the theft.
 
During the interrogation, it was discovered that Penchalayya had stolen not only 100 grams of gold biscuits but also an additional 555 grams of gold biscuits, 100 grams of gold ornaments, and 157 grams of silver. The accused had hidden the 100-gram gold biscuit inside pipes attached to a trolley. Security personnel noticed the biscuit during routine checks and immediately reported the suspicious activity to higher authorities.

The TTD vigilance team, using CCTV footage, identified Penchalayya as the culprit within two hours of the incident. Penchalayya, who had been working as a contract employee in the Parakamani department for the past two years, allegedly began stealing gold items from the storage room to make easy money. His suspicious behaviour had already raised concerns, prompting the vigilance team to keep a close watch on him.

On January 11, Penchalayya stole a 100-gram gold biscuit from the storage room and hid it in the trolley’s pipes. When security personnel discovered the biscuit during their inspection, Penchalayya fled the scene. However, he was soon apprehended by the police.Based on a complaint filed by the vigilance team, the Tirumala One Town Police registered a case against Penchalayya and began their investigation. During the interrogation, Penchalayya confessed to previous thefts in the Parakamani department. The police have since recovered the stolen gold and silver items.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at the TTD Parakamani building. Authorities are now reviewing protocols to prevent such thefts in the future.

