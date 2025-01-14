Dilruba grand release on February 14th

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram gearing up to surprise with his next titled as “Dilruba.” The first look and teaser of the film have received a positive response, and today, the makers released a special Sankranthi poster revealing the release date.

Kiran Abbavaram looks striking in the captivating new poster. Dilruba is set for a grand theatrical release on February 14th, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. With this love and action entertainer, it appears Kiran Abbavaram is poised for another hit.

Debutant Viswa Karun helming this interesting entertainer. Rukshar Dhillon will play the female lead in the film. Dilruba is a love and romantic action entertainer that is expected to captivate the audience.

Dilruba is being produced by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama under Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd banners.