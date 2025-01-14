Daaku Maharaaj: Bobby scores Biggest blockbuster

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action entertainer, Daaku Maharaaj Released on January 12th and became a massive blockbuster. The positive reviews and reception from the morning show itself, made this one a Sankranthi winner.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is packed with high-octane action, whistle-worthy elevation scenes, and solid drama.

The film stands out for its exceptional technical work, particularly the stunning visuals and sound design, earning unanimous priase.

Audience and critics praising Bobby Kolli for his writing and direction. He presented Nandamuri Balakrishna, the God of Masses, in a fierce new avatar, which has been met with whistles and excitement in theatres.

Daaku Maharaaj is rapidly becoming one of the biggest hits of Bobby’s career, with packed shows across the board. Following his impressive debut with Power, Bobby has consistently delivered successful films like Jai Lava Kusa and Venky Mama, and in 2023, his film Waltair Veerayya became Sankranthi blockbuster.