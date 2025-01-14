The National Turmeric Board, the long pending demand of turmeric farmers, has become reality now. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched Turmeric Board in New Delhi on Tuesday. Its headquarters is being set up at Nizamabad.

Turmeric is grown more by farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states. According to the official statistics, in 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectare was under turmeric cultivation in India.

With a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes, India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. India contributes to 62 percent share of world trade. Such is the scale of turmeric cultivation in the country.

To help turmeric farmers, increase their incomes, to set up turmeric processing industries and promote turmeric exports, National Turmeric Board has been set up. While it is headquartered in Nizamabad, it will help turmeric farmers, traders, industries and researchers from across the country. This will give a big boost for Nizamabad image all over the country. Eventually this will also go a long way in boosting Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s image and leadership.

Dharmapuri Arvind has achieved almost impossible task of setting up Turmeric Baord in Nizamabad. Beacuse this is the first time a Board has been set up in India after 37 years.

Turmeric Board has been an important issue in Nizamabad MP elections for several decades. All the contestants promised to achieve Turmeric Board to Nizamabad, but none have achieved it. Even Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the high profile politician, and daughter of KCR also promised to bring Turmeric Board and won as Nizamabad MP in 2014. But she has failed in achieving it.

But Dharmapuri Arvind has brought National Turmeric Board to Nizamabad. With the setting up of Turmeric Board, not just turmeric farmers will be benefited, but many allied industries and workforce, will get benefited. Moreover this achievement will strengthen Dharmapuri Arvind’s leadership and highlight his capabilities.