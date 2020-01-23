Tragedy strikes Allu Family

Allu Arjun made his comeback with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released during Sankranthi and emerged as a massive hit. With the whole Allu family celebrating the success, the sudden demise of Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad left the whole family in deep shock. Rajendra Prasad happens to be the maternal uncle of Allu Arjun (His mother Nirmala Devi’s elder brother). Rajendra Prasad is also on board to co-produce Allu Arjun’s next film along with Mythri Movie Makers that is directed by Sukumar.

Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad passed away last night in Vijayawada and the entire Allu family rushed to the city. Rajendra Prasad passed away due to cardiac arrest and he is well bonded with the entire family. Allu Family is left in deep shock with his sudden demise. Several celebrities from Tollywood paid their condolences for Allu family.