Why Jagan Circar ignored Rs 7,200 WB loan?

Does the Jagan Reddy government have no moral right to talk about lack of funds or Central support for construction of Amaravati Capital City? Reports say that it was the AP government which has not accepted the World Bank proposal to give a massive loan of Rs 7,200 Cr for Amaravati construction. CM Jagan didn’t even respond even when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman took up the loan issue with AP Circar following suggestions from PM Modi. AP didn’t avail the opportunity at that time but it is now blaming the Centre.

When this issue came up during Pawan-Niramala Sitaraman meeting, the Minister recalled how the Centre’s suggestions were ignored by the YCP government. The Centre intervened at that time only after receiving letters from the World Bank.

Fresh doubts are being raised now whether Jagan Reddy has long-standing plans to stall Amaravati construction just to shift Capital to Vizag. Whatever, AP thoughtless actions finally led to the withdrawal of World Bank from Capital City project altogether.

Against this backdrop, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and BJP AP leaders are complaining to the Union Ministers that the YCP government is spoiling AP state with its sole focus on only politics but no good governance.

Despite the latest developments, the mood in BJP national leadership is not in favour of interfering with AP state at this juncture. Any such interference will send wrong signals to rival parties. Moreover, there is also the problem of attracting criticism on the Centre-State relations.