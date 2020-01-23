RGV satires on balakrishna irritates fans

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma has been poking top stars of the industry with his comments on social media. Now he made derogatory comments on balakrishna saying he is looking like “Dishti bomma”. RGV also added that he doesn’t know Balakrishna. Details as below.

Yesterday Balakrishna and roja took a selfie in legislative council. The pic immediately went viral as these two belong to rival parties and also because of the new avatar of Balakrishna. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the picture and wrote, “Wowww Roja Garu looks like a HERO and some guy who I don’t know on her right looks like yuckk..He’s spoiling her beauty by spoiling the frame with his face …Or maybe he is her Dishti Bomma. Can someone tell me who’s this guy spoiling the photo by sitting next to the pretty Roja ? ”

Actually Ram Gopal Varma wanted to direct NTR biopic. He even made a trailer that shows his adulation towards NTR. But Balakrishna did not give the chance to Ram Gopal Varma. It seems this egoist director got offended because of that and poking Balakrishna now. But anyway his comments are becoming a timepass stuff rather than anything to take seriously.

