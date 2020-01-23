Thaman composing tunes for a Dozen Projects

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the best music albums of the decade in Telugu cinema. The film’s music composer S Thaman is a delighted man and he is overwhelmed with the response and the love his fans have been showering. Thaman is currently in the best phase in his career. The ace composer also composed a blockbuster album for Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja which is hitting the screens tomorrow. Including the film, Thaman is said to have signed close to dozen films that will release in a span of a year.

Thaman for the first time is working for a Pawan Kalyan film. Thaman already composed five songs for the film that is under shoot. He is already roped in to compose the tunes for Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film that will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Trivikram roped him once again for his next film that will feature NTR in the lead role. Along with these three biggies, Thaman is composing songs for Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Bathuke So Better and Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Krack.

Thaman is also working for Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana, Varun Tej’s untitled boxing drama. Some other projects are under discussion stages and Thaman will have a packed 2020. Hope, he lives up to the expectations in this mad rush and delivers some blockbuster tunes.