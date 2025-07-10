x
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?

Published on July 10, 2025 by nymisha

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is currently juggling between the sets of Raja Saab and Fauji. Raja Saab directed by Maruthi is slated for December 5th release in theatres and the release date of Fauji is yet to be finalized. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for Raja Saab and the shoot will continue till the end of this month. A major portion of the shoot of the film will be completed and it is unclear when the pending portions would be completed. Less than 50 percent of the shoot of Fauji has been completed till date and the periodic drama needs more dates of Prabhas. Hanu Raghavapudi also takes more time to complete the shoot of his films.

Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit from the month of September. Sandeep Reddy wanted Prabhas to allocate bulk dates for Spirit and he wanted Prabhas to complete all the other shoots before September. Though Sandeep Reddy wanted to commence the shoot of Spirit from July, he decided to wait for the arrival of Prabhas. The actor may complete the shoot of Raja Saab before he joins the sets of Spirit but it is impossible for Prabhas to complete the shoot of Fauji before September. Spirit is an action drama and Prabhas will be seen in a new look as a cop. Fauji shoot may be kept pending till Prabhas completes the shoot of Spirit.

