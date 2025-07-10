x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
View all stories
Home > Politics

Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad

Published on July 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad

Adulterated toddy has once again turned detrimental in Telangana and created a huge furore in the public and political circles. The latest instance has claimed 6 lives and left 20 others hospitalized in Hyderabad. The affected people had reportedly consumed spurious toddy from different outlets between July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally and Balanagar areas. Initially 15 people were admitted to different hospitals due to diarrhea and gatroenteritis. The count rose to 30 in no time and led to the death of 6 people due to kidney failure.

The Excise and Prohibition teams immediately swung into action and seized several shops in these areas and took as many as 5 persons into custody in connection with adulteration of toddy which is believed to be the major reason behind these deaths. The department has collected samples from toddy compounds where adulteration happened. These samples were sent for chemical analysis. Based on the report, severe action against those involved in adulteration will be enforced, said officials.

There is a preliminary suspicion of alprazolam being mixed in the toddy. The final cause will be known only after FSL reports as per sources from Gandhi hospital where the autopsies were performed. There are nearly 12 women who got affected due to this unfortunate incident.

The deceased are from HMT Hills’ Saicharank Colony in Kukatpally. They have been identified as Tulsiram (47), Bojjayya (55), Narayamma (65), Mounika (25) and Swaroopa (56). One more person’s identity was not disclosed.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender visited the patients on Wednesday. While the minister praised the swift action by excise officials in shifting the victims, he assured that no one, however influential will be spared. The BJP leader Rajender, meanwhile, accused officials of attempting to suppress the incident, saying the real toll may be under-reported. He demanded an ex-gratia of 1 Crore to the families of deceased from the government.

Next Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava Previous Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
else

TRENDING

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
ED Shock for 29 Tollywood Celebrities

Latest

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Most Read

image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip