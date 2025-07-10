Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad

Adulterated toddy has once again turned detrimental in Telangana and created a huge furore in the public and political circles. The latest instance has claimed 6 lives and left 20 others hospitalized in Hyderabad. The affected people had reportedly consumed spurious toddy from different outlets between July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally and Balanagar areas. Initially 15 people were admitted to different hospitals due to diarrhea and gatroenteritis. The count rose to 30 in no time and led to the death of 6 people due to kidney failure.

The Excise and Prohibition teams immediately swung into action and seized several shops in these areas and took as many as 5 persons into custody in connection with adulteration of toddy which is believed to be the major reason behind these deaths. The department has collected samples from toddy compounds where adulteration happened. These samples were sent for chemical analysis. Based on the report, severe action against those involved in adulteration will be enforced, said officials.

There is a preliminary suspicion of alprazolam being mixed in the toddy. The final cause will be known only after FSL reports as per sources from Gandhi hospital where the autopsies were performed. There are nearly 12 women who got affected due to this unfortunate incident.

The deceased are from HMT Hills’ Saicharank Colony in Kukatpally. They have been identified as Tulsiram (47), Bojjayya (55), Narayamma (65), Mounika (25) and Swaroopa (56). One more person’s identity was not disclosed.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender visited the patients on Wednesday. While the minister praised the swift action by excise officials in shifting the victims, he assured that no one, however influential will be spared. The BJP leader Rajender, meanwhile, accused officials of attempting to suppress the incident, saying the real toll may be under-reported. He demanded an ex-gratia of 1 Crore to the families of deceased from the government.