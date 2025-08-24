x
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Published on August 24, 2025

Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career
Video: Tanikella Bharani Interview

Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Megastar Chiranjeevi has extended his support to the people of Andhra Pradesh by donating ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He personally met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and handed over the cheque at the CM’s office.

Chiranjeevi said hoped that his contribution would help families affected by natural disasters and other emergencies. Chandrababu Naidu thanked Chiranjeevi for his generous gesture and praised him for always being at the forefront of social service.

Such donations inspire many others to contribute towards relief efforts. Known for his charitable activities through the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the actor has supported countless people with blood donations, medical aid, and eye donations. This latest contribution once again shows his strong commitment to public welfare.

Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career

Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career
Video: Tanikella Bharani Interview

Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

