This actress rejected to play Ram Charan's mother

Published on August 24, 2025 by snehith

This actress rejected to play Ram Charan’s mother
Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career

This actress rejected to play Ram Charan’s mother

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama ‘Peddi’ features an ensemble cast. Kannada Superstar Shivaraj Kumar, Bollywood actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Divyenndu Sharma are part of this rural entertainer. The film’s shooting formalities are progressing at a rapid pace and the team is confident of releasing it in Summer 2026.

Director Buchi Babu has reportedly approached Malayalam actress Swasika to portray the role of Ram Charan’s mother in this film. However, she refused to sign the dotted sign even though she liked the character arc. Of late, this actress has been reprising mother’s role in several recent films. But, she declined the offer in Peddi because she doesn’t like to be presented as mother beside a top actor like Ram Charan.

Swasika was reportedly unsure how it would pan out if she appears in an elderly role beside a youthful actor like Ram Charan. She was shocked when the makers approached her and narrated the character. As she has been getting one offer after another with same characterization, Swasika reluctantly said no to the role.

Recently, she scored big hits like Lubber Pandu and Maaman. She also appeared in Retro and Thammudu. Up next, Swasika will be seen in Suriya’s forthcoming film Karuppu. She is looking forward more significant roles in South cinema.

Previous Chiranjeevi Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
