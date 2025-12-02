Shankar starts work on his dream project

Shankar’s reputation as a big-ticket filmmaker took a huge beating after the disastrous results of Indian 2 and Game Changer. He now needs to make a solid comeback to restore his credibility and credentials. There were reports that Shankar wants to complete Indian 3, the third installment of his blockbuster film Indian, with Kamal Haasan even though the second part tanked at the box office.

As per the latest buzz in Kollywood circles, Shankar has ditched his plans to continue Indian 3 and started working on a new project which will the biggest production of his career. Even though adequate portions of Indian 3 were already completed, Shankar and Kamal Haasan are reportedly not interested to move ahead with the project and decided to shelve it immediately.

Shankar is presently working on his dream project ‘Velpari’, a mythological period drama based on renowned novel of Tamil history. A few months ago, Shankar informed that Velpari will be made with international standards on a staggering budget. He expressed confidence that Velpari will be his comeback film and will be made on a huge scale with terrific technical values.

Shankar is yet to finalize the lead protagonist. But, it is believed that a leading Tamil actor is in talks to headline this much anticipated project.