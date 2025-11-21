x
Home > Movie News

Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

Published on November 21, 2025 by snehith

NBK's Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
Premante Movie Review
Samantha's post about Transformation and Muscle Gain
Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed
Ram Charan's Peddi: Makers Relaxed

Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

IAF fighter jet crashes

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday afternoon. At around 02:10 pm local time, while performing an aerial manoeuvre before a large crowd, the Indian HAL Tejas plane plunged to ground and reduced to ashes after crashing at a distance from the spectator area. Emergency response teams rushed to the spot to retrieve the extinguish the fire.

According to an official communique from Indian Air Force, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident”. The details of the pilot are not yet disclosed as a matter of privacy.

Dubai Air Show is one of the largest aviation exhibitions in the world. It is a biennial event held under the patronage o Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the Ruler of Dubai. The five day airshow is open to the public for aerial and static displays of aircraft which include commercial and military jets to private aircraft, UAVs, drones, and helicopters.

This is second crash of Tejas Aircraft after the first mishap in Jaisalmer in March this year during an operational training sortie.

NBK's Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
Samantha's post about Transformation and Muscle Gain
Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

NBK's Akhanda 2 Trailer: Power of Indian Dharma to World
Premante Movie Review
Samantha's post about Transformation and Muscle Gain
Dubai Air Show : IAF fighter jet crashes, pilot killed
Ram Charan's Peddi: Makers Relaxed

Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?

