Samantha’s post about Transformation and Muscle Gain

Samantha has seen the best and the worst in her career. She is diagnosed with Myositis and she has taken a long break from work. She recovered well and she is busy with several crazy projects. Samantha has taken her social media page to post about her transformation, challenges and other things over the years. She flaunted her muscles and she answered those who trolled her for her lean looks.

“A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back.I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes.I’d see other people with great backs and think, “Yeah, that’s not going to be me.”But I was wrong.And honestly, I’m glad I was.So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense.Like intense intense.Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit.Building muscle is so important.Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age.As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend.Strength training did more for me than anything else.It taught me discipline, patience, and that “not in the genes” is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong.If you’re at that point where you’re close to giving up, don’t.Your future self will be so grateful you kept going” posted Samantha along with the clicks.