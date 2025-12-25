Bhimavaram DSP transferred ! Is Pawan Kalyan behind it ?

Bhimavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayasurya, who has been facing serious allegations for encouraging gambling clubs and intervening in civil disputes by abusing his official position, has finally been transferred out from his place by the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh. Necessary orders were issued and Raghuveer Vishnu has joined as the new DSP of Bhimavaram on Friday morning.

This particular development has drawn the attention of everyone in the political circles though it is just another bureaucratic shuffle because it was Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who first raised objections on the conduct of Jayasurya in October this year. When Pawan Kalyan alleged that Jayasurya’s conduct was dubious and asked the state DGP to submit an enquiry report, a political furore took place in the state because the Dy. CM never made such statements on any officer after coming to power.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that he has been getting several complaints from local leaders on Jayasurya’s unlawful activities and asked the Home Minister to take necessary action after making a thorough probe into them. Surprisingly, TDP MLA from West Godavari and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju gave a conflicting version about the conduct of Jayasurya. RRR backed Jayasurya and certified him as a honest officer. These contrasting remarks by both politicians turned out to a huge talking point in the political spectrum.

Whatever may be the outcome of the enquiry on Jayasurya, he has been finally transferred from Bhimavaram all of sudden and that too before the Sankranti festival, which will witness many anti-social elements in Godavari districts. This development seems to be a result of Pawan Kalyan’s serious involvement as the local Janasena leaders complained to him several times on the conduct of DSP.