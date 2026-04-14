Amaravati Emerges as India’s Quantum Hub with Launch of First Reference Facilities

On the occasion of World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh marked a major milestone in advanced technology. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities in Amaravati. This initiative positions the state at the forefront of quantum innovation and future-ready skills.

The newly launched facilities aim to train 4.5 million people in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. This ambitious vision reflects a long-term strategy to build a highly skilled workforce that can compete on a global scale.

Two key quantum testbeds were dedicated to the nation. One has been established at SRM University AP, offering open access to researchers and innovators. The second facility has been set up at Medha Towers in Gannavaram. These testbeds will serve as critical platforms for testing and certifying quantum hardware.

Speaking at the event, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that Amaravati will act as a launchpad for quantum technologies. He noted that the facilities were developed in just eight months, which highlights the state’s execution speed and technological commitment.

These Quantum Reference Facilities are designed to test cutting-edge quantum devices under extreme conditions. The infrastructure allows testing at temperatures as low as minus 273 degrees Celsius. This is essential for validating quantum hardware and semiconductor components with precision.

The initiative also reflects strong collaboration between leading research institutions. Organizations such as Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science, and Defence Research and Development Organisation have contributed to the development of these facilities. Importantly, the entire project is built on indigenous technology.

With this development, Andhra Pradesh becomes the first state in India to host quantum hardware testing and certification capabilities. The Amaravati Quantum Valley is expected to attract researchers, startups, and global partnerships.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that India must reduce dependence on foreign technologies in strategic sectors. By building such advanced infrastructure domestically, the country strengthens its position in the global technology race.

Amaravati is no longer just a planned capital. It is evolving into a center for deep tech research and futuristic industries.