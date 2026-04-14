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Home > Movie News

All Doors Closed for Krithi Shetty

Published on April 14, 2026 by sankar

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All Doors Closed for Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty made an impressive debut with Uppena and she turned a star. She then did Shyam Singha Roy with Nani and the film ended up as a decent hit. After that, not a single film of Krithi Shetty impressed the audience. Her Telugu outings Macherla Niyojakavargam, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, The Warriorr, Custody and Manamey ended up as disasters. Her recent offering Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was her last big attempt and the film is a bilingual featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.

LIK ended up as a disaster and with this, all doors are closed for Krithi Shetty. She has no Telugu films lined up except Anil Ravipudi’s film. She has Genie in Tamil lined up and both these films have to end up as hits to open doors for future films. With a series of flops, no filmmaker is considering Krithi Shetty for their upcoming movies. She is paired up beside Nandamuri Kalyanram in Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer and all her hopes lies on the film which is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release.

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