NTR’s Birthday Triggers God of War Discussion

With NTR’s birthday arriving next month, there are debates about his upcoming projects. He is completely focused on Dragon, a high-voltage action drama directed by Prashanth Neel. NTR underwent a transformation for his role and he is expected to wrap up the shoot later this year. Koratala Siva is left in waiting mode since a year for the Devara sequel. There is no official announcement about when the shoot commences and there are a lot of speculations about the project.

Top director Trivikram has announced ‘God of War’ with NTR and the film is a mythological drama planned on a massive budget. Soon speculations said that Allu Arjun replaced NTR. But now, the rumors say that the announcement of God of War will be made on May 20th on NTR’s birthday. There is a debate on social media that NTR will announce his next film on his birthday and it would be either Devara 2 or God of War. NTR is also discussing a script with Nelson Dilipkumar from a long time. The film too will roll next year. With NTR’s birthday approaching soon, all the speculations are now back.