Amaravati: Government Restructures CRDA into Eight Zones

The coalition government has accelerated the construction of Amaravati and reinforced its commitment to building it as the state capital. In a significant development, Parliament has approved a bill that grants legal backing to Amaravati. This move has strengthened the government’s position and added clarity to the long-standing capital debate.

At the same time, former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed an alternative concept called Mavigun in place of Amaravati. The proposal has triggered political debate across the state. While the ruling alliance is pushing forward with Amaravati, the opposition is attempting to reshape the narrative with a new vision. This contrast has once again brought the capital issue to the center of political discourse.

Amid this political backdrop, the government has taken a crucial administrative decision regarding the Capital Region Development Authority. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has reorganized its jurisdiction into eight administrative zones. This restructuring aims to improve governance, streamline development, and address region-specific challenges with greater efficiency.

The CRDA region spans a vast area of 8,352.69 square kilometers. It covers multiple districts including Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Palnadu, and Bapatla. Within this framework, Amaravati city itself spreads across 217 square kilometers. The new zoning model is designed to align development with geographical realities and local needs.

The Central Zone forms the core of the capital region. It includes Amaravati city and Vijayawada. This zone is expected to act as the administrative and economic hub. The Western Zone covers border areas of Krishna and NTR districts and is likely to focus on connectivity and expansion. The Northern Zone includes regions such as Mylavaram and Nuzvid, which are important for regional balance.

The North East Zone includes areas around Gannavaram Airport. This zone holds strategic importance due to its potential for aviation-driven growth. The Eastern Zone covers key agricultural and commercial regions of Krishna district. It is expected to strengthen agri-based industries and trade networks.

The South West Zone includes important parts of Palnadu and Guntur districts. The Southern Zone centers around Guntur city and its surrounding areas. This zone is likely to emerge as a major urban cluster. The South East Zone includes delta regions in Bapatla and Guntur districts, which are vital for agriculture and water resources.

This structured division is not just administrative. It reflects a broader strategy to ensure balanced development across the capital region. Each zone has its own priorities and growth drivers. This allows the government to focus on infrastructure, urban planning, and economic activity in a targeted manner.

The reorganization is expected to improve coordination among departments and speed up project execution. It will also make it easier to address local issues without delays. With Amaravati gaining legal backing and administrative clarity, the government is positioning the capital project for faster and more organized growth.