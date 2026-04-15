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Home > Politics

Producers Mounting Pressure on Yash

Published on April 15, 2026 by nymisha

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Producers Mounting Pressure on Yash

With big plans in Indian cinema, real estate tycoon K Venkata Narayana floated KVN Productions. After producing small films, he is now busy with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. Both these films have completed shoot long ago and are occupied with their own hurdles. The censor clearance of Jana Nayagan is expected to be cleared very soon and the team is in plans to release Jana Nayagan on April 30th after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The post-production works of Toxic have come to an end and the makers are now mounting pressure on Yash and his team to release the film as per the plan on June 4th. Speculations are going on that the film may be pushed further. A crucial meeting took place recently and Yash promised to complete all the works on time. The team of Toxic also chalked a perfect promotional plan for the next 45 days. Yash and the film’s director Geethu Mohandas flew to USA to attend the CinemaCon. They will also promote Toxic on other platforms. The Indian promotions will start in May. The producers are now mounting pressure on Yash not to delay the project as there is big investment involved. Due to reshoots and other delays, Toxic release was pushed by over a year.

The release of Jana Nayagan and Toxic will be a huge financial relief for KVN Productions. They have Chiranjeevi and Bobby film lined up and the shoot commences soon.

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