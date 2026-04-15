Tollywood Actors into Profit-Sharing Gamble

Gone are the days where digital platforms are offering big deals. The theatrical rights of any film depends on the buzz that is created before the release. The financial burden falls completely on the producer and several Tollywood filmmakers are rejecting films during the scripting stage if they are risky. All the young and top actors who have demanded big money are now stepping down and are working on a profit sharing model.

Taking hefty remuneration is an additional stress for producers. Hence, the actors are ready to share the profits instead of quoting big remunerations. This is helping the producers to plan the films on a strict budget and gamble on the project. When there is no stress of remuneration, the production will be in control and the interest burden will be less. With the fear of losing films, most of the actors are ready for Profit share gamble in Telugu cinema. This is a welcome move for the Tollywood.